Washington, June 2: 'Marocain', the last word which was correctly by Ananya Vinay at the National Spelling Bee to lift the first prize. A 12-year-old Fresno, California has won the 90th Scripps National Spelling Bee on Thursday.

The winning word Marocain, which is a dress fabric that is made with a warp of silk or rayon and a filling of other yarns.

The words like Yacata, Foederatus, and Schistosomiasis were the few words spelt correctly at the Scripps National Spelling Bee Championship 2017, the 90th instance of the erudite tournament.

There were 15 contestants who frayed into the final round. The fifteen contestants in the final featured eight boys and seven girls across the United States, including three from Texas

Well, it is to mention that in the past three years, the tournament ended in ties after the contestants successfully completed the entire lists of words.

In 2016, Jairam Hathwar of New York spelt ' Feldenkrais (a method of exercise therapy), while Nihar Janga of Texa spelt ' Gesellschaft' -social relations held together by impersonal ties--.

Ananya Vinay ended the three-year ties history by lifting the first prize in the spelling bee after she spelt the word 'Marocain' and with a better score on the written test defeating runner-up Rohan Rajeev in the marathon.

According to sources, the champ of the spelling bee will receive a $40,000 grand prize and ample of bragging rights, while the second place will get a $30,000 reward. No matter who the winner is, a six-year-old Edith Fuller, became the youngest contestant at the Scripps National Spelling Bee who spelt the words 'tapas' and 'nyctinasty' but failed to win in the finals.

Similarly, the competition was full of rapidly swinging emotions. Erin Howard, a sixth-grade student from Alabama, offered a plea to the judges before hearing the word she had to spell.

She appealed to the judges saying that they have to give her the word she knows at the moment. However, the judges gave her the word 'apparentement'-- an alliance of French political parties formed during an election.

Hearing the word she said, "I'm sorry, did you misunderstand my request?" However, she spelt the word right and advanced to the finals of the competition.

OneIndia News