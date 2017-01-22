Medvedev calls lifting of sanctions on Russia an 'illusion'

Trump's pledge to bring a fresh eye to Russia has produced some excitement in Russia.

Moscow, Jan 22: Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev on Sunday said the west's sanctions on Russia are likely to remain in place "for a long time" despite expectations that Donald Trump's inauguration as US president will lead to warmer relations between Washington and Moscow.

Dmitry Medvedev
Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev

Medvedev told members of the ruling United Russia party on Sunday that Russian leaders "can't place hope on foreign elections", adding, "It's time to dispense with the illusion that sanctions against our country will be lifted."

But senior Russian officials are warning that differences between Moscow and Washington will not disappear overnight. The US and European Union imposed sanctions on Russia in 2014 over Moscow's annexation of Crimea and support for rebels in eastern Ukraine.

PTI

Story first published: Sunday, January 22, 2017, 18:50 [IST]
