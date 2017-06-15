Media trial may affect Mallya's extradition proceedings say officials

Home Ministry officials have expressed concern over the media trial of liquor baron Vijay Mallya. Home Ministry officials say that the media trial could affect the extradition proceedings that are on in London.

In many sections there is a media trial on. He is already been portrayed as a convict and this could impact the proceedings, officials feel. He could cite a witch hunt by the media and the court in UK could take a serious note of this, an official informed OneIndia.

Meanwhile officials rejected the contention that India was not prompt in its response in the case. The papers regarding the case were given to the British High Commission in Delhi last week itself, officials confirmed.

On Tuesday Chief magistrate Emma Arbuthnot at Westminster magistrates' court noted that there were delays in the evidence arriving from the government of India. This observation was made after Aaron Watkins representing India said that the Crown Prosecution Service needed 4 weeks times to receive the rest of the evidence India and also to review it.

Are Indians normally prompt in their responses. They have taken six months so far and we haven't got any further forward in the past 6 weeks, the judge observed. If there is still no sign of the evidence, then April 2018 is a possibility for the full hearing. If we have everything, then it may look like December, the judge noted.

OneIndia News