May may not win UK poll says shock exit poll

The Conservatives in United Kingdom will not have an overall majority, according to the UK general election exit poll. The exit poll indicates that UK Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative Party will fail to win a parliamentary majority in Britain's election.

The exit poll predicted May's party would not win a majority of the 650 seats in parliament to take office alone, meaning she would have to form a coalition or attempt to govern with the backing of other smaller parties.

The Conservatives would win 314 seats and the Labour Party 266 and this means that there is no clear winner, the exit poll.

Political deadlock in London could derail negotiations with the other 27 EU countries ahead of Britain's exit from the bloc, due in March 2019, before they even begin in earnest.

A delay in forming a government could push back the start of Brexit talks, currently scheduled for June 19, and reduce the time available for what are expected to be the most complex negotiations in post-World War Two European history.

The poll forecast the Scottish National Party (SNP) would win 34 seats, the centre-left Liberal Democrats 14, the Welsh nationalist party Plaid Cymru three and the Greens one.

If the exit poll is correct, Labour, led by veteran socialist Jeremy Corbyn, could attempt to form a government with those smaller parties, which strongly oppose most of May's policies on domestic issues.

