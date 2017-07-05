May issue a travel alert for India: China

Posted By: IANS
Subscribe to Oneindia News

Beijing, July 5: Amid soaring border tensions with India, China on Wednesday said it could issue a travel alert for its citizens visiting India depending on the security situation.

File photo of India-China border
File photo of India-China border

"The Chinese government attaches great importance to the safety and lawful rights of Chinese citizens," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said.

"In accordance with the security condition of the relevant country, we will decide whether or not to issue a travel alert," Geng said, answering a question if China will issue any advisory.

Tensions between India and China have escalated over the current stand-off in Doklam in Sikkim sector.

IANS

Read more about:

china, india, border, issues, beijing

Story first published: Wednesday, July 5, 2017, 19:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 5, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...