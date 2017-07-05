May issue a travel alert for India: China

Beijing, July 5: Amid soaring border tensions with India, China on Wednesday said it could issue a travel alert for its citizens visiting India depending on the security situation.

"The Chinese government attaches great importance to the safety and lawful rights of Chinese citizens," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said.

"In accordance with the security condition of the relevant country, we will decide whether or not to issue a travel alert," Geng said, answering a question if China will issue any advisory.

Tensions between India and China have escalated over the current stand-off in Doklam in Sikkim sector.

IANS