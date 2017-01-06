Mastermind of Dhaka cafe siege gunned down

The mastermind of the seige at a cafe in Bangladesh capital Dhaka last year has been killed in a raid in wee hours of Friday, said reports.

Five militants took hostages and opened fire on the Holey Artisan Bakery located in an affluent area in Dhaka in July, 2016. The incident left 29 people dead.

Five attackers entered the restaurant armed with bombs and guns, and opened fire indiscriminately.

Twenty-two civilians, five gunmen, and two police officers were confirmed killed, while 50 others, mostly police personnel, were injured.

According to reports, Islamic State claimed responsibility for the cafe attack, but Bangladesh police rejected the claim. They blamed Jamayetul Mujahideen Bangladesh for the attack.

OneIndia News