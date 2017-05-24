London, May 24: A day after terror hit the United Kingdom, the British Prime Minister Theresa May said the country's threat level has been raised to its highest level of "critical" on Tuesday.

The PM also added that further attacks may be imminent. On Monday night, an explosion rocked after a musical concert got over in Manchester Arena. The explosion, a suicide bombing, carried out by a lone attacker, ended up killing 22 people and injuring around 59 persons.

The move came after investigators were unable to rule out whether Manchester bombing suspect Salman Abedi acted alone. "It is a possibility we cannot ignore that there is a wider group of individuals linked to this attack," May said at her Downing Street office.

From now onwards, military personnel will be deployed to protect key sites across the UK, reported BBC. May said soldiers would be placed in key public locations to support armed police in protecting the public.

Military personnel may also be seen at other events over the coming weeks, such as concerts. They will work under the command of police officers. The British PM assured that the public should not feel "unduly alarmed" but said it was a "proportionate and sensible response".

Started in 2006, the terror threat level is set by a unit based in the MI5 domestic security service.

"Critical" is the highest of five levels and has only been briefly reached twice before and "means an attack is expected imminently".

The highest threat level, which is decided by the Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre-- a group of experts from the police, government departments and agencies --has only been reached twice before.

OneIndia News