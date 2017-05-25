Manchester terror attack: Sikh cab driver hailed as ‘hero’ for offering free rides to needy

London, May 25: It was one of the worst days in the recent history of Manchester, United Kingdom, as terror hit the city on Monday. The explosion at the Manchester Arena, immediately after the end of a musical concert of American singer Ariana Grande, left 22 dead and 59 injured.

On the "worst" day, several good Samaritans of Manchester came out to help the victims, survivors and needy without thinking twice about their own safety. One such man was AJ Singh, a taxi driver of Indian-origin, in Manchester.

The Sikh man after hearing about the dastardly terror episode, decided to act immediately, and drove his taxi from his home near to the attack site to help fellow residents of his city.

Singh not only risked his own life under such tense moments by venturing on the streets of a city that was just hit by a deadly terror act, but he also gave free rides to anyone who needed his help at that time.

Later, Singh told reporters that he was trying to help out "everywhere I could".

"I've had people who needed to find loved ones, I've dropped them off to the hospital, they had no money with them, they've been stranded," he told Channel 4 News.

"There's no transport in Manchester, all the roads are closed, it's really hard to get around," he added.

Singh's brave and generous act has been hailed by many.

"Not just Gurudwaras in Manchester offering victims food & accommodation, this Sikh cab driver is offering free taxi service to the needy #RT," tweeted Harjinder S Kukreja.

One more tweet said:

Several Gurudwaras run by the Sikh community in the city also offered food and accommodation to survivors and needy on the dreadful Monday night.

