Manchester blast: Muslim man and Jewish woman pray together

In a heart-moving gesture, a Muslim man comforted elderly Jewish women and they prayed together at a floral tribute in the Albert square in central Manchester.

Sadiq Patel came and comforted Renee Rachel Black, who was visibly upset, and prayed next to her beside a display of flowers in Albert Square, where a vigil was held on Tuesday for victims of Monday night' attack at an Ariana Grande concert, according to Reuters reports.

Tuesday's vigil brought together representatives of Manchester's Muslim, Christian, Jewish and Sikh communities in a show of defiance and unity.

More than 20 people were killed and dozens injured in an explosion following a Ariana Grande concert at the venue late Monday evening.

Briton government deployed armed troops at vital locations on Wednesday after the official threat level was raised to its highest point.

OneIndia News