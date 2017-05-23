Manchester attack shows how deep the ISIS ideology has entered the mainland

The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the Manchester Arena attack in which 22 persons had died. Social media accounts of the ISIS celebrated the attack with the tag line, " kill them everywhere."

This is yet another grim reminder that the ISIS falling in Syria and Iraq only means that terror would come to the mainland. Attacks in France, Germany and now UK show that the ideology of the ISIS is spreading across the globe and lone wolf attacks are on the rise.

Intelligence agencies had always maintained that there is a lurking danger for the entire world as the ISIS ideology continues to spread. The rise in lone wolf attacks is thanks to the propaganda material that the group has posted online.

The outfit has ensured that while its base continues to dwindle, its ideology in the minds of the several youth remained intact. It quotes the aggression by the US and the

European nations to provoke the youth to carry out lone wolf attacks. Even post the Manchester attack, the ISIS handles said that this was in response to the airstrikes.

Since day one, experts and intelligence bureau officials have warned of a rapid spread in the ISIS ideology. The Caliphate being declared was a marketing tool by the ISIS which undoubtedly captured the imagination of several persons. The ISIS was ready for such a scenario.

The outfit was fully aware that it did not have the capability of defending itself against the might of so many nations which are jointly fighting it. In the past couple of months the outfit has been active on the social media with propaganda material being uploaded every minute.

In addition to this it has been ensuring that a lot of the foreign fighters who had left their countries returned to their home land to carry out attacks. This scenario was witnessed during both the Paris and Belgium attack. The returnees were the ones who executed these attacks.

The Orlando attack was an example of how a self radicalised youth can attack a mighty nation like the US without even seeking the support of the ISIS. He was clearly radicalised on the web and during the attack he pledged his allegiance to the ISIS.

Intelligence Bureau officials warn that in the days to come, one would witness more such incidents. India too faces a similar danger. There have been several calls to establish the Caliphate in India.

The states and the centre are in coordination with each other in a bid to thwart any such attempt by a lone wolf terrorist.

OneIndia News