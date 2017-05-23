Manchester attack: Salman Abedi named as lone suicide bomber

US officials on Tuesday that the suspected Manchester attack bomber has been identified by British authorities as Salman Abedi.

Manchester police say the man who set off an improvised explosive device at an Ariana Grande concert in northern England died in the attack. The 23-year-old British-born attacker was heard chanting Islamic prayers loudly in the street outside his home before committing this deadly attack.

However, the police is trying to know whether Abedi was a lone wolf attacker or was part of any other terrorist organisation.

Chief Constable Ian Hopkins said forensic investigations are continuing as police try to determine if the attacker had accomplices.

Twenty-two people, including an eight-year-old girl, have been killed and 59 were injured in a suicide bombing at Manchester Arena.

It is the worst terrorist attack in the UK since the 7 July bombings in 2005, in which 52 people were killed by four suicide bombers.

OneIndia News