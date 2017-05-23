Manchester Arena attack: Campaign for June 8 general election suspended

Political parties in the United Kingdom suspended campaign for the June 8 general election after Manchester Arena attack on Monday night.

Leader of the Labour party Jeremy Corbyn issued a statement calling for the suspension of the national campaigning. Corbyn tweeted a letter expressing the condolences to the bereaved families of victims killed in the Manchester Arena attack.

Also, incumbent Conservative party suspended the campaigning 'out of respect for everyone affected.'

According to the British media, at least 22 people were killed and around 50 others were injured in a suspected suicide bombing incident on Monday night at a concert of American singer Ariana Grande at Manchester Arena in England.

OneIndia News