Manchester airport terminal evacuated after suspicious bag found

Part of Manchester Airport was evacuated after a suspicious bag was found in a terminal on Friday.

A 'controlled evacuation' took place at the terminal after the suspicious package was found, according to media reports. The airport has since confirmed the bag was declared safe.

Information on Terminal Two pic.twitter.com/80XDS3eTM0 — Manchester Airport (@manairport) June 9, 2017

Stuck on the plane at Manchester Airport as hundreds of people are evacuated from the terminal after a 'suspicious package' was found inside pic.twitter.com/APUlzqsNnm — Em Wood (@d0ntst0pemily) June 9, 2017

Manchester Airport spokesman said in a tweet,"Due to an unattended bag being found in Terminal Two, a controlled evacuation is currently taking place, as is standard procedure."

"As always, the safety of all our passengers is of paramount importance and we will provide an update on the situation as soon as possible," he added.

All flights arriving at Terminal 2 were diverted to Terminal 1. The evacuation comes just few weeks after a bomb blast at the Manchester Arena during a concert by pop star Ariana Grande which killed 22 people on May 23.

OneIndia News