Man with knife arrested near UK Parliament

London armed police arrested a man with knife outside Houses of Parliament on Friday, but incident not thought to be terror related, reports UK media.
Officers spotted a man running outside the gates at the Houses of Parliament. But there were no reports of any casualties
A Met Police spokesman said: "At 11.10am on Friday, 16 June, a man was detained near the Palace of Westminster.
Scene outside British Parliament right now. Man in his 30s arrested on suspicion of having a knife. Footpath closed pic.twitter.com/UycpLt1My6— Lisa Millar (@LisaMillar) June 16, 2017