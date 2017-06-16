Man with knife arrested near UK Parliament

London armed police arrested a man with knife outside Houses of Parliament on Friday, but incident not thought to be terror related, reports UK media.

Officers spotted a man running outside the gates at the Houses of Parliament. But there were no reports of any casualties

A Met Police spokesman said: "At 11.10am on Friday, 16 June, a man was detained near the Palace of Westminster.

Story first published: Friday, June 16, 2017, 16:15 [IST]
