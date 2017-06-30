Man tries to drive into crowd at Paris mosque, held

Posted By: IANS
Paris, June 30: A man was arrested on Friday after attempting to drive his car into a crowd in front of the Creteil mosque in Paris, said a statement from the police. "The suspect was driving a 4x4 vehicle and reportedly repeatedly struck the blocks and gates protecting the mosque," Xinhua news agency quoted the police as saying.

No injuries were reported. Unable to pass the obstacles, the police said the driver continued his race, hit a platform and then fled. He was arrested "without incident" at his home.

According to several local media reports, the man said he wanted to "avenge the Bataclan and the Champs-Elysees", referring to terror attacks that occurred there.

Police Chief Michel Delpuech said he would do everything possible to ensure the investigation led to clarity surrounding the motivations of the perpetrator and to determine his criminal responsibility.

Story first published: Friday, June 30, 2017, 7:18 [IST]
