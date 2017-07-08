Mallya extradition: PM seeks UK help to bring back economic offenders

In an apparent refence to absconding liquor baron Vijay Mallya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a meeting with his British counterpart Theresa May in Hamburg, on Saturday sought UK's cooperation for return of escaped Indian economic offenders.

Modi met May on the sidelines of G20 summit in Hamburg.

PM @narendramodi meets UK PM @theresa_may on sidelines of #G20. Asks for UK's cooprn for return of escaped Indian economic offenders pic.twitter.com/VAwIp5ySvo — Gopal Baglay (@MEAIndia) July 8, 2017

Mallya, who in the United Kingdon at present, is wanted in a number of case including a loan default case to the tune of Rs 9,000 crore.

The trial to extradite Mallya is underway in London's Westminister court.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had recently filed a supplementary charge-sheet against Mallya's outstanding payments and his dealings with the banks.

India has filed more than 10 extradition requests to the United Kingdom. On the basis of the Extradition Treaty between India and the UK, authorities had in February formally requested for the extradition of the embattled tycoon.

Prime Minister Modi is in Hamburg, Germany, to attend the G20 summit. He met several world leaders on the sidelines of the summit including Italy's Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni, Norway's PM Erna Solberg, South Korea President Moon Jae among others.

OneIndia News