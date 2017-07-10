Major fire at London's Camden Lock Market

Firefighters are tackling a large fire at London's Camden Lock Market which broke out on Sunday night. The London Fire Brigade has engaged 10 fire engines and more than 70 firefighters are battling the blaze.

People have been advised to stay away from the area which is a popular tourist attraction. It is however unclear at this stage if anyone has been injured in the incident.

The Camden Market is home to over 1,000 shops and stalls. It is a popular destination for tourists. In 2008 the area had witnessed a major fire and the market was shut down for several months.

OneIndia News