Magnitude 6 earthquake hits New Zealand's Kermadec Islands

Wellington, June 29: An earthquake measuring 6 on the Richter scale on Thursday hit New Zealand's Kermadec Islands. The US Geological Survey, which records seismic activity around the world, said the epicentre was at a depth of 392 km, reports Efe news.

According to the USGS, the tremor occurred 788 km northeast of Auckland, New Zealand's largest city, and 1,223 km north of the capital Wellington.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre did not issue any alert over the earthquake. The Kermadec Islands are situated between New Zealand's North Island and the Tonga archipelago.

Located on the boundary between the Pacific and the Australian tectonic plates, New Zealand experiences around 14,000, mostly-moderate earthquakes every year.

IANS