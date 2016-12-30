Magnitude 6.2 earthquake hits region in eastern Indonesia

The USGS said no tsunami warning has been issued after a 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck Indonesia

Subscribe to Oneindia News

Tolotangga (Indonesia), Dec 30: The US Geological Survey reports that a magnitude 6.2 earthquake has hit a region in the eastern part of Indonesia. The agency says the earthquake hit about 6.30 AM on Friday in the Sumbawa region.

The epicenter was about 30 kilometers south of Tolotangga. The agency says the earthquake was about 72 kilometers deep. A resident tells The Associated Press that there are no reports of damage. The USGS says no tsunami warning has been issued.

Strong quake strikes Indonesia

On December 7, Indonesia's Aceh province was hit by a magnitude 6.5 quake that killed more than 100 people. The world's largest archipelago, Indonesia is prone to earthquakes due to its location on the Pacific "Ring of Fire," an arc of volcanoes and fault lines in the Pacific Basin.

A 2004 quake and tsunami killed a total of 230,000 people in a dozen countries, most of them in Aceh.

PTI

Read more about:

usgs, indonesia, earthquake, tremor

Story first published: Friday, December 30, 2016, 5:35 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 30, 2016
Please Wait while comments are loading...
 