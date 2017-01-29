Madagascar : 47 attending a wedding party killed in accident

Antananarivo, Jan 29: At least 47 people, including 10 children and a newly-wed couple, were killed when a truck carrying a wedding party and guests veered off the road and plunged into a river in Madagascar, police said on Sunday.

Police said the accident occured on Saturday outside the town of Anjozorobe, around 90 kilometres from the capital.

The truck was transporting passengers who had attended a wedding the day before.

There were "a total of 47 deaths, including 10 children" and the newly-wedded couple, police spokesman Herilala Andrianatisaona told AFP. Twenty-two others were injured.

PTI