Lord Snowdon, well-known photographer and Princess Margaret’s ex-husband, dies aged 86

London, Jan 14: Celebrity, society and documentary photographer Lord Snowdon, who was well-known for his marriage and divorce to Princess Margaret, died aged 86 on Friday.

Buckingham Palace said the Queen had been informed of his death, The Guardian reported.

In a statement Camera Press, the agency with which he worked, said: "The Earl of Snowdon died peacefully at home on 13 January 2017."

Snowdon, born Antony Armstrong-Jones, was one of Britain's best-known photographers for more than 50 years.

He was an established fashion photographer when he met and married Margaret in 1960, choosing to be the 1st Earl of Snowdon, after his favourite mountain.

IANS

