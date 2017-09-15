London tube blast: Donald Trump blasts 'loser terrorists' behind attack

Washington, Sep 15: President Donald Trump called a fire at a London subway station another attack "by a loser terrorist" that injured at least 18 people.

"Another attack in London by a loser terrorist," the US president tweeted. "These are sick and demented people who were in the sights of Scotland Yard. Must be proactive!" He then added: "Loser terrorists must be dealt with in a much tougher manner," without giving details of what that meant.

"The internet is their main recruitment tool which we must cut off & use better!" he added, also giving no details. An explosion on a London Underground train on Friday was caused by an "improvised explosive device," British police said.

An improvised explosive device set off a small fire on a rush-hour train at a London subway station injuring at least 18 people Friday, none seriously, in an incident that British officials and police called a terrorist attack.

The incident happened shortly after 8 a.m. local time, when London's Underground system is crowded with commuters and children going to school. Most of the injuries were flash burns, London's Metropolitan Police said.

PTI