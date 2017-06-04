London terror attack: Indian High Commission opens helpline

The Indian High Commission in London set up a response unit to assist any Indian national affected during the London terror attack that killed six people.

Please be safe; emergency number of #MetropolitanPolice is 999 — India in the UK (@HCI_London) June 3, 2017

It also released number of High Commission's Public Response Unit for people who needed any help or information. The number to be contacted is 02076323035.

The Indian High Commission in London has advised people to check Metropolitan Police website for further details on the attack and authoritative facts on the incidents.

Earlier today, six people have been killed and three suspects shot dead by police after terror attack at London Bridge and Borough Market.

British Transport Police has confirmed one of its on-duty officers was seriously injured in the attack. Apart from the wounded British Transport Police officer no details of injured person.

OneIndia News