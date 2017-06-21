London to New York journey in 2.5 hours to be a reality soon, claims a start-up

A Denver based aerospace company has claimed that it can fly passengers from London to New York in about 2.5 hours on a supersonic commercial airplane. The trans-atlantic journey currently takes around eight hours.

As per reports, the start-up company, Boom, said at the Paris Air Show on Tuesday that such a fast trans-atlantic journey would be possible within the next six years, if it's able to pass all certification hurdles.

The company has also claimed to reduce travel time between San Francisco to Tokyo to 5.5 hours which at present takes 11-hours.

Boom's founder and chief executive, Blake Scholl, said that they are thrilled to provide supersonic flights to commercial fliers, adding that mojor airlines across the world are also looking forward for the same, said reports.

Boom has already received over 70 orders from five airlines for their supersonic passenger airlines.

It needs to be recalled that Concorde, which had earlier offered a supersonic transatlantic flights, had to be closed down in 2003 due to high airfares. Concorde became financially unviable as the airfare was at $ 20,000. Concorde, a British-French turbojet-powered supersonic passenger jet airliner, could fly at twice the speed of sound. It, however, continued flying for 27 years.

Concorde is one of only two supersonic transports to have been operated commercially; the other is the Soviet-built Tupolev Tu-144, which was operated for a much shorter period.

Concerns of Sonic Boom:

A sonic boom is the sound associated with the shock waves created by an object traveling through the air faster than the speed of sound. Sonic booms generate enormous amounts of sound energy, sounding much like an explosion.

Because of these concerns, many other countries, including the US, do not allow supersonic commercial flights over land.

Boom, however, has claimed that the new aircraft is designed to minimize noise and that it is also working on getting the regulations changed.

Boom has also claimed that better engine and aerodynamic designs will significantly reduce the cost of operations as compared to Concorde. Reports quoted Boom as stating that a business class ticket from London to New York may cost as less as $ 5,000, which is one-fourth of what it used to cost on Concorde.

OneIndia News