London Bridge attack: The 3 other times Pakis were involved in international terror incidents

The investigations into the London Bridge terror attack threw up the name of a Pakistani. Khuram Shazad Butt was one among the three who unleashed rampage on London Bridge on June 3 in which seven persons were killed.

India has repeatedly spoken about the involvement of Pakistan and how it continues to harbour terrorists. This is however not the first time that the name of a Pakistani has cropped up in an international terror event. Names of Pakistanis have figured in the Paris and San Bernardino attacks as well. Here are the three instances in which Pakistanis have figured in terror attacks in recent times apart from India.

35-year-old Pakistani national, Mohammad Usman's name figured in the Paris attack. He was among the 11 persons against whom terror charges were filed. The Paris attack took place on November 13 2015 in which 130 people were killed. Usman was a member of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba and was a bomb maker.

In San Bernardino of December 2, 2015, Pakistani citizen Tashfeen Malik, along with her husband Syed Rizwan Farook, killed 14 and injured 22. The attack was carried out on a holiday party.

In the Times Square incident of May 2010, the name of a Pakistani immigrant had cropped up. He had planted a car bomb at the intersection at Times Square. The bomb however failed to detonate. He was arrested while trying to board a flightt o the Middle East.

