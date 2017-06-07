London attack: Imams refuse funeral prayers for attackers who misused 'Jihad'

More than 200 imams and Muslim religious leaders signed a statement refusing funeral prayers for the London attackers.

Imams, teachers, chaplains and other religious figures intended to send a strong message to extremists who commit acts of terror in the name of Islam, reports The Guardian.

Qari Asim, imam at the Makkah mosque in Leeds, said "This decision was not taken lightly. One of the last things you offer to the deceased is to seek forgiveness for them from God. By not performing the funeral prayer, we are not asking for forgiveness.

However, the families could do a private funeral. 'But these people don't deserve our prayers,' said a head of chaplaincy.

At least seven people were killed in central London by three terrorists on London Bridge and launched a knife attack in Borough Market on Saturday night.

All three attackers were confronted and shot dead by armed officers within eight minutes of being called after the attack.

OneIndia News