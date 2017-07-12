Let’s celebrate World Malala Day to promote the cause of female education

London, July 12: Millions of girls across the world don't go to schools. Be it poverty or gender discrimination, girls are often denied their rights to get education and fulfill their dreams.

Probably, nobody took so much risk like Malala Yousafzai, the Pakistani-girl--who took bullets--as she raised her voice against the dreaded Taliban for denying girls to go to schools in the Swat valley in 2012. At that time, Malala was just 15 years old.

Thereafter, bravery of Malala (as she survived the horrific fatal attack against her) and her determination to educate all women and girls have been witnessed by all.

Malala and her family shifted to Birmingham, United Kingdom, after the attack to help her get her medical treatment. Since then her entire family is settled in Birmingham, fearing backlash from radical groups in Pakistan.

In spite of witnessing so much pain and trauma, Malala continued with her crusade and advocated the importance of education for all girls and women.

After Malala delivered an impassioned speech at the United Nations (UN) headquarters on the need for gender equality in education on July 12, 2013, the day has been declared as the World Malala Day by the UN.

Moreover, July 12 is also her birthday, Today, Malala has turned 20. Within a short span of time, the young woman has not only won many awards and accolades, including the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014, but over the years, Malala has become a strong voice for women empowerment across the globe. Malala is the youngest person to win the Nobel Prize at the age of 17.

In order to ensure that girls across the globe get a chance to attend schools, the Nobel laureate founded the Malala Fund, a non-profit organisation.

If you want to know more about this young woman, then you can read her bestselling book, I am Malala. Several films were made on her too, including, He named me Malala, which was shortlisted for the Oscars in 2015.

Recently, Malala joined Twitter after graduating from school. On the micro-blogging site also, Malala promoted the cause of education for girls. Keep spreading your message, Malala.

In the end, let us wish Malala a grand birthday like her grand dreams of building a world where all girls get education.

OneIndia News