Heavy rains and landslides in Bangladesh kill 26

Heavy rains causing multiple landslides over the past three days have killed at least 26 people in different areas of Bandarban .

The incidents took place around 2:30am due to the torrential rain in Balaghata, Rangamati Sadar and hittagong's Chandnaish areas.

Around seven people were killed in Bandarban Sadar area and two were still missing. In Chittagong's Chandnaish, four died in Dhopachori area. While, in Rangamati Sadar, ten people were killed in Bedbedi and Reserve Bazar areas.

