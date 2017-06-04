Kulbhushan Jadhav case was hatched to sabotage India

A Pakistan based organisation on Sunday confirmed that Kulbhushan Jadhav case was hatched and fabricated to sabotage India.

According to ANI, Jeay Sindh Muttahida Mahaz reportedly has sent a letter to several human rights' organisations including the ICJ, Amnesty International, confirming of intelligence that the Kulbhushan Jadhav case plan was hatched by Pakistan to sabotage the Indian projects of developing Chabahar and building and economic corridor to Afghanistan and other central Asian countries.

In the letter, it is written that Jadhav case was Islamabad's conspiracy to malign India internationally, and sabotage it's diplomatic influence.

On 3 March, 2016, Pakistani authorities had reportedly arrested Kulbhushan Jadhav in what was termed as a counter intelligence operation in Balochistan. Jadhav has remained in Pakistan's custody since then. According to Pakistan, Jadhav was convicted of conducting subversive activities for the Indian government in Pakistan and was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on 10 April.

OneIndia News