Kulbhushan Jadhav case: Pakistan asks ICJ for early hearing

Pakistan has requested the International Court of Justice to expedite the hearing of Kulbhushan Jadhav case, whose execution was stayed on May 18.

According to The Express Tribune, the Ministry of foreign Affairs sent a letter to the ICJ's registrar, expressing Pakistan's desire for a quick hearing, preferably over the next few weeks. The request was made in view of the upcoming elections for ICJ judges, scheduled to be held in November.

"The government (however) wants the hearing (to be held in the) next six weeks," a source told The Express Tribune.

It has been reported that Attorney-General Ashtar Ausaf Ali is expected to attend the ICJ proceedings. However, the federal government has not taken any decision about replacing Khawar Quraishi.

India has obtained a stay at the International Court of Justice on Kulbhushan Jadhav's execution in Pakistan.Harish Salve, Senior Supreme Court lawyer, represented India before International Court of Justice in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case.' Jadhav, a retired Indian naval officer, was arrested by Pakistan last year on alleged charges of 'spying'. He was later sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court.

OneIndia News