Kremlin denies Putin-Trump meeting on neutral ground

Moscow, Jan 17: The Kremlin denied that an agreement was reached on a meeting between the Russian President and the United States President-elect on neutral ground.

Russian Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov explained on Monday that all information on preliminary agreements on a meeting between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump is incorrect, Efe news reported.

Peskov emphasized that Putin and Trump have not addressed the possibility of a future meeting and there are no preparations in progress on this matter. The spokesman pointed out that the Russian embassy in Washington has only communicated with the Trump team for protocol reasons.

A British newspaper reported that an early meeting between Putin and Trump will be held in Reykjavik, Iceland.

As for Trump's proposal to end sanctions against Russia in exchange for a new cut of the nuclear arsenals, Peskov stressed that Moscow would not take any initiative until Trump's inauguration.

IANS