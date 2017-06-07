Know these India-origin candidates contesting UK elections

With a day left for elections in United Kindom, immigration and recent terror attacks are bound to have a significant bearing on the polls.

Amid all this, 56 Indian-origin candidates are contesting the polls this time around. In the 2015 polls, a record number of 10 Indian-origin candidates were elected to the British Parliament including Priti Patel, Alok Sharma, Keith Vaz, Virendra Sharma and Shailesh Vara.

Lets have a look at some of the Indian origin candidates who would be aiming for the British Parliament.

Labour candidate Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi, who is contesting for MP for the first time, is up for a tought fight in the Slough seat, which is held by Labour's Fiona Mactaggart since 1997. Labour party councillor Kuldip Singh Sahota would be contesting from Telford while from Birmingham Edgbaston it is going to be Labour party's Preet Kaur Gill.

If Preet Kaur Gill makes it to Parliament, she would be the first Sikh woman MP in the House.

From East Hampshire, it is going to be Labour nominee Rohit Dasgupta, who would be contesting a Tory safe seat.

The UKIP is fielding five Indian-origin candidates, who according to reports are not expected to win as most party supporters are expected to vote Conservative.

Conservative nominee Paul Uppal would be contesting Wolverhampton South West seat, where he needs to overturn the 2015 majority of just 801 votes to return to the House of Commons as MP, said a TOI report.

Reports say that as compared to the 1960s and 70s, when British Indians tended to vote Labour, the trend is now shifting. as Indians became economically better off, they have tended to vote Conservative.

Also, compared to people who have migrated from other parts of the sub-continent, Indian origin people are better off and well educated.

OneIndia News