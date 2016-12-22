Kerala CM meets Indian workers at Dubai labour camp

Dubai, Dec 22: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan paid a surprise visit to a labour camp of Indian workers in Dubai on arrival here on a three-day official visit.

Vijayan chose to meet the workers on Wednesday evening at the camp, which mainly hosts Keralites, before his official visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) began on Thursday, the Khaleej Times reported.

Speaking to workers and the media, Vijayan said: "As part of my first official visit to the UAE, I wanted to visit at least one labour camp in Al Quoz, western Dubai, where our workers are living... Life (of expatriate Keralites) in the Gulf is different from life in Kerala. However, one of the main reasons for Kerala's prosperity is the support and remittance from overseas Keralites."

A large number of blue-collared workers assembled at the labour camp to get a glimpse of the Kerala Chief Minister, who is a popular working class leader.

He was shown around the facilities -- gymnasium, sports facilities, canteen, medical centres, etc -- at the camp where about 3,600 workers live.

Addressing the workers, Vijayan said the government of Kerala was aware of the problems of the expatriates. "I will take every necessary and important step for the overseas Keralite community," he said .

"We are happy that our Chief Minister has visited a labour camp in Al Quoz where thousands of us reside," said a Keralite driver who lives in a camp next to the one visited by the minister.

This is the Kerala Chief Minister's first overseas trip after assuming office in May this year.

IANS

