Kenneth Juster to next US ambassador to India

Kenneth Juster, senior White House official will be the next US ambassador to India. The decision was made following a one month search which saw several India-Americans in the race.

"Ken Juster's move to Indian Ambassador is because he is extremely qualified for the position," White House deputy spokesperson Lindsay E Walters told PTI. Ken has a strong and positive relationship with everyone in the White House, including the president," Walters added.

A Washington Post report said while India had endorsed the appointment, sources in New Delhi pushed back, saying the formal stage of "agremont", a diplomatic process in which the host country's assent is sought before announcing the nomination of the envoy, had not been reached yet.

Juster is currently serving as a deputy assistant to the President for International Economic Affairs and deputy director of the National Economic Council in the White House.

A lawyer from Harvard, he has experience in India related affairs. As deputy secretary of commerce in President George W Bush's administration he had launched the High Technology Cooperation Group to promote trade in sensitive dual-use goods and technology.

OneIndia News