Kazakhstan is biggest supplier of Uranium to India: MEA

India and Kazakhstan on Thursday discussed ways to expand their ties as Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with Kazakh president Nursultan Nazarbayev in Astana.

Kazakhstan keen to invite Indian investors in areas of manufacturing,textiles, renewable energy& IT, to which PM responded positively: MEA pic.twitter.com/ldR0F2hDU9 — ANI (@ANI_news) June 8, 2017

While addressing a press conference, MEA spokesperson Gopal Baglay said,''There will be two daily flights connecting Astana and Delhi starting in the first week of July.''

He also said,''Kazakhstan is biggest supplier of Uranium to India and both PM Modi & Kazakhstan Pres Nazarbayev spoke to maintain partnership in this field.''

PM Modi also invited Kazakhstan to become a member of the International Solar Alliance, to which Pres Nazarbayev responded very positively.

''Connectivity through Iran is an important area of cooperation for strengthening of trade and commerce,'' he added.

On Friday, Modi is also expected to hold a bilateral meeting with Chinese president Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the summit.

OneIndia News