Kansas shooting: Prosecutors call murder of Indian engineer 'hate crime'

The Justice Department has said that the Kansas man charged with the killing of Indian origin engineer Srinivas Kuchibhotla has been indicted on federal hate crime and firearms charges.

The Justice Department announced that Adam Purinton was indicted by a federal grand jury. Purinton allegedly shot at Kuchibholta killing him and wounded his friend, Alok Madasani in the incident.

The indictment statesthat Purinton had shot Kuchibholta and Madasani because of their perceived race, colour, religion and national origin. A press release by the Justice Department says that it would be decided later whether Purinton will face death penalty.

On February 22 2017, Srinivas was shot fatally at a bar in Kansas. His friend Madasani was injured in the incident.

