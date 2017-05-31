Kabul blast: Several died due to heart-attack; IS claims responsibility

The Islamic State on Wednesday claimed responsibility for a devastating explosion in Kabul which killed 80 people and left more than 350 injured.

'A water tanker loaded with explosives was used to carry out the blast. Several died of heart-attack due to the massive impact of the blast,' a source from Kabul told OneIndia. However, the source did not confirm the number.

Meanwhile, Afghan Taliban denied any involvement in the attack, added source from Kabul.

The BBC's Afghan driver was killed and four of its journalists were injured in the blast.

"It is with great sadness that the BBC can confirm the death of BBC Afghan driver Mohammed Nazir following the vehicle bomb in Kabul earlier today, as he was driving journalist colleagues to the office," the BBC said in a statement.

