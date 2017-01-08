Jerusalem truck attacker was IS supporter: Netanyahu

"We know the identity of the assailant, who according to all indications supported IS," Netanyahu said, according to a statement from his office that provided no details on what led to the finding.

Jerusalem, Jan 8 Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said a Palestinian who rammed a truck into a group of soldiers on Sunday and killed four of them was a supporter of the Islamic State group.

Sunday, January 8, 2017
