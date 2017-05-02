Jawans' mutilation: World won't accept India's claim says Sartaj Aziz

Adviser to Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz on Tuesday downplayed the news of Pakistan army who mutilated Indian soldiers along Line of Control in Poonch district on Monday Morning. In a statement, Aziz said no one in the world is prepared to accept India's contention that Pakistani forces killed two Indian soldiers and mutilated their bodies.

The Adviser also said Organization of Islamic Cooperation has rejected Indian attempts of equating Kashmiris' freedom struggle with terrorism.

Aziz further said that Indian government has broken its own record of brutality in Kashmir not only in target killing but also by indiscriminately killing over 100 young unarmed Kashmiri protestors.

The Adviser said that Pakistan has always welcomed the statements aimed at addressing the human rights issues in the Indian Occupied Kashmir and the resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

Earlier today, the Pakistan military denied any cross Line of Control movement by its troops and mutilation of Indian soldiers' bodies.

The Indian authorities were told that there was unnecessary media hype following the allegations. "Pakistan remains fully committed to maintaining peace and tranquility along the LoC and expects the same from the other side and hope prudence is exercised and no steps are taken that may lead to vitiating of environment and affecting peace along LoC," the statement said.

