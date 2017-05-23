"James Bond," Roger Moore dies at 89

Legendary actor, Roger Moore who played James Bond has died at 89. His family announced that the actor passed away after a brief battle with cancer. A message on the actor's official twitter account read, "With the heaviest of hearts, we must share the awful news that our father, Sir Roger Moore, passed away today. We are all devastated."

The statement further read, "It is with a heavy heart that we must announce our loving father, Sir Roger Moore, has passed away today in Switzerland after a short but brave battle with cancer.

Some of his famed Bond movies were Octopussy, The Man With the Golden Gun, A View to a Kill, For Your Eyes Only and The Spy Who Loved me.

In 1999, Moore was awarded a CBE which then became a knighthood in 2003, given to him for his charity work.

OneIndia News