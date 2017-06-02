Jadhav won't be executed until he exhausts all mercy pleas says Pak

Pakistan has said that Kulbhushan Jadhav will not be executed until he exhausts all mercy pleas. Jadhav was sentenced to death in Pakistan on the charge that he was an Indian spy. India went up to the International Court of Justice which stayed the execution pending final hearing.

Foreign Office spokesman Nafees Zakaria+ released a statement which he claimed was aimed at addressing "certain misrepresentations/false statements/allegations" made in the Indian media following the ICJ's provisional measures order of May 18 in the Jadhav case.

Zakaria asserted that irrespective of the ICJ's stay, Jadhav would remain alive, until he has exhausted the right to request for clemency, initially with the Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) and later with the Pakistan President.

He accused the Indian government of misusing the media to create a "false impression of winning" Jadhav's case in the ICJ+ .

Indian media, backed by the official quarters, misled people in the two countries by propagating that India has won" in Jadhav's case, he said.

The discussions that ensued in the two countries showed a complete lack of understanding of the matter," Zakaria said.

He said the Indian media, based on the reported briefing by official quarters, called ICJ's letter dated May 8, 2017, the day India filed its petition, to the Pakistan government as a "stay on Jadhav's execution. This is a lie. The ICJ noted that lie," he claimed.

Zakaria said that the ICJ stated clearly that its decision on provisional measures was not concerned with "jurisdiction/ merits" and it considered that Jadhav would not be executed until the full hearing. This is nothing unusual," Zakaria asserted. He said that a full hearing will take place after the court sets down a timetable on June 8 at the Hague.

OneIndia News