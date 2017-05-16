Italian Supreme Court upholds ban on Sikhs from carrying kirpan in public

The ruling gave utmost importance to public safety from weapons over an individual's rights.

The Italian Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld the ban on Sikhs from carrying kirpan-ceremonial knife- in public.

A Sikh devotee takes holy dip in the sacred pond of the Golden Temple on the occasion of the 412th anniversary of Sri Guru Granth Sahib in Amritsar. PTI file photo

According to BBC reports, the court said that migrants who choose to live in Italy must respect Italian laws prohibiting the carrying of weapons even though many Sikhs regard ceremonial knives as sacred.

The Sikh man in the case was appealing against another court's decision ordering him to pay a €2,000 fine (£1,700; $2,195) because he had been caught leaving his home in Goito, northern Italy, armed with a knife measuring nearly 20cm (7.8in).

