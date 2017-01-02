Istanbul: UN Security Council condemns terrorist attack, wants culprit to be punished

United Nations, Jan 2: The UN Security Council on Sunday condemned the terrorist attack in Istanbul, Turkey, during which at least 39 people were killed and 69 others were injured.

The terrorist attacker, armed with a long-barrelled weapon, killed a policeman and a civilian outside the popular Reina club at around 1.15 a.m. before entering and firing on people partying inside. The gunman is still at large, Xinhua news agency reported.

"The members of the Security Council condemned in the strongest terms the heinous and barbaric terrorist attack at a night club in Istanbul, on January 1," says a UN Security Council press statement.

"They expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims and to the Government of Turkey and wished a speedy and full recovery to those who were injured," said the statement.

The members of the Security Council reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security, it said.

The members of the Security Council underlined the need to bring perpetrators, organisers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism to justice and urged all States, in accordance with their obligations under international law and relevant Security Council resolutions, to cooperate actively with the Government of Turkey and all other relevant authorities in this regard.

The members of the Security Council reiterated that "any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable" regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever and by whomsoever committed.

IANS