Israeli Leader of Opposition Isaac Herzog calls on Modi

Jerusalem, July 5: Leader of Opposition in Israel Isaac Herzog called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Jerusalem on Wednesday.

"Stressing on consensus on strengthening India-Israel relationship, Leader of Opposition Isaac Herzog calls on PM Narendra Modi," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Gopal Baglay tweeted.

Herzog, who belongs to the Zionist Union party, is the son of former Israeli President Chaim Herzog.

Modi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held bilateral discussions following which India and Israel seven agreements across different areas.

Earlier in the day, the Indian Prime Minister called on Israeli President Reuven Rivlin here.

Modi's is the first ever prime ministerial visit from India to Israel.

IANS