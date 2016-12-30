Israel: PM Netanyahu denies 'baseless' reports of new scandal

Jeruslame, Dec 30: Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has denied what he calls "baseless" reports that he received gifts from two businessmen.

Benjamin Netanyahu said on Friday that "all these so-called scandals have turned out to be baseless and the same will be regarding the allegations published in the media now."

Israel's Channel 2 TV reported on Wenesday that Netanyahu accepted "favors" from businessmen in Israel and abroad. It said Netanyahu was the central suspect in a second investigation that also involves family members.

It said a criminal probe is expected next week. An opposition lawmaker is campaigning for Netanyahu to be investigated for corruption over suspicions that donors improperly transferred money for his personal use, as well as reports his personal attorney represented a German firm involved in a USD 1.5 billion sale of submarines to Israel.

PTI