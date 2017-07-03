Foreign Ministry's Deputy Director-General for Asia and the Pacific Mark Sofer on Monday said that its huge and symbolic significance of visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India.

What Indians hv done to extent what Israel does, de-hyphenated relation with Israel from relation with anyone else-M Sofer,Israel #Palestine pic.twitter.com/3uMCjmytgz — ANI (@ANI_news) July 3, 2017

He said,''It's huge symbolic significance of visit of PM of India, first visit ever to Israel.''He also said that Israel can be a tech partner in India's transformation. Foreign Ministry has taken emphasis on Indian PM's visit.

Sofer further said,''what Indians have done to extent what Israel does, de-hyphenated relation with Israel from relation with anyone else.'' The Foreign Ministry of Israel further added that 3 agreements will be signed during Indian PM's visit which is crucial for future technology.

Modi's visit is aimed at commemorating 25 years of establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

OneIndia News