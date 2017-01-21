Islamic State's 'hair-raising' warning against US President Donald Trump

New Delhi, Jan 21: There was a clear message from the Donald Trump administration to the Islamic State. Defeating Islamic terrorism will be the top foreign policy goal, Trump who was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States of America said.

Minutes after his message, there were violent reactions on pro-IS and al-Qaeda handles.

Rita Katz, director, SITE Intelligence Group, tweeted, "Both the AQ and IS supporters calling Trumps vow to eradicate Islamic terrorism as more fuel to the West's war against Islam."

She further tweeted that some expressing violent sentiments over Trump with IS supporters stating, IS has prepared for him what would make his hair go grey.

Trump has been clear about his war against Islamic terrorism and has even said that he would bomb the s**** out of the IS. The IS is clearly in a desperate state after losing nearly a quarter of its territory in Iraq and Syria last year and more than a peak since its peak.

While the shrinking of the IS in its primary base is a good news, there is also a danger of attacks rising in the European cities. The IS has been giving calls to attack cities in Europe and America.

The Paris and Nice attacks are testimony to this. Statistics would show that since the declaring of the Caliphate, the IS has conducted and inspired more than 140 attacks in 29 countries other than Iraq and Syria. According to CNN, these attacks have claimed at least 2,043 lives.

OneIndia News