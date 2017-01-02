Islamic State claims responsibility of Istanbul attack

The assailant believed to have been dressed in a Santa Claus costume and armed with a long-barrelled weapon, opened fire at a nightclub in Istanbul's Ortakoy district during New Year's celebrations.

Islamic State has claimed the responsibility of the attack on a nightclub in Istanbul on new year's eve, which left 39 people dead, said reports.

The attacker, who had escaped amid the 'chaos', opened fire at Reina nightclub early on Sunday where more than 700 people had gathered to celebrate the new year. At least 28 foreigners, including two Indians, were killed in the attack.

"The (Indian) victims are Abis Rizvi, son of former Rajya Sabha MP, and Khushi Shah from Gujarat," the Ministry of External Affairs had said in a tweet.

Others were citizens from Israel, France, Tunisia, Lebanon, India, Belgium, Jordan and Saudi Arabia.

Istanbul Attack
People leave the nightclub, the scene of an attack in Istanbul, early on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017

The attack came as the Turkish army wages a four-month incursion in Syria to oust IS jihadists and Kurdish militants from the border area.

Istanbul, Ankara and other Turkish cities were hit by a string of attacks in 2016, blamed to be carried out by Kurdish militants and jihadists, that left hundreds dead.

(With agency inputs)

Story first published: Monday, January 2, 2017, 14:39 [IST]
