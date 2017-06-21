Islamic extremists storm school, take students hostage in Phillipines

Several militants, said to be pro-Islamic State, stormed a school in southern Philippines and held a number of students hostage on Wednesday.

Reports say that hundereds of members of Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) have entered the school in Pigcawayan town in North Cotabato province and are plenning to use them as human shields.

The school is located on Mindanao island where the fighting between government troops and Islamists has entered its fifth week.

Pigcawayan is some 90 kms from Marawi City where the fighting between islamic extremists and Philippines military is on since May 23, said reports.

The renewed attack by the Philippines military in Marawi on Tuesday may have pushed the extremists to resort to occupying a school where they can take shelter by using chidldren as sheilds.

Police chief of Pigcawayan, Realan Mamon, has confirmed that there is a hostage situation in the school, said reports.

OneIndia News