Islamabad is unable to deal with the Modi era says Pakistan daily

Pakistan is unable to deal with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi led India. On of most the influential dailies in Pakistan, 'Dawn' said that Pakistan has not been able to adapt its approach to India in the Modi era.

India has re-embraced the idea that Kashmir can be crushed. 30 years after the separatist struggle began in the state, India feels that Kashmir can be crushed, the daily also said in an editorial. "But the only thing that may have changed is that the consequences of Indian oppression may be tragically worse."

"Historically, the US has encouraged Pakistan and India to engage in dialogue on all disputes and issues between the two countries. But that encouragement is now meaningless if the US aligns itself with India on the Kashmir dispute."

"Whether it is the dysfunction in civil-military relations, the intransigence of the security establishment or the reluctance of the PML-N government, Pakistan has been unable to adapt its approach to India in the Modi era," it said.

The editorial felt that perhaps Pakistan's own fraught history with militancy had made the outside world more sceptical of Islamabads claims when it came to Kashmir.

OneIndia News